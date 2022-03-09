Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.62. 819,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,948,705. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $213,579,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

