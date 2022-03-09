Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.19 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will report $56.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.15 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $249.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $327.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 20,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

