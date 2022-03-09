Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

NYSE NEX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

