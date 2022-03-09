Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. Proterra has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 609,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $101,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,863,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

