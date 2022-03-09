Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) to Hold

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,823. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aterian by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aterian by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

