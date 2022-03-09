Zacks Investment Research Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Sell

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. ON24 has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $602.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,450 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

