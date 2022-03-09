Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 204,506 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.05. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.27.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
