Zenswap Network Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $19,739.87 and $3.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00102249 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars.

