Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Shares Up 3.5%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 40,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 6,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

