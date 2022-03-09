Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Acquires A$30,361.05 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Diane Smith-Gander bought 18,126 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$30,361.05 ($22,161.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.63.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

