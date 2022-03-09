ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

