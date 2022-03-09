Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Zovio by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 192,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

