Zymergen’s (ZY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

ZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,701. Zymergen has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

