$0.02 EPS Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,457,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $5,265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $531,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

