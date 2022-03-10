$0.02 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $35.27 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

