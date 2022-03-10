-$0.17 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,972. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

