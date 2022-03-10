$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 2,317,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,705. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

