$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 621,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $559.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

