$0.61 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 192,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,435. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

