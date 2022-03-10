$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

