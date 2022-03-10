$1.08 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.09. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.08. 1,988,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

