$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:CCS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.12. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Century Communities by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.