$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:CCS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.12. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Century Communities by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

