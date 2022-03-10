$1.29 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $52,814,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

