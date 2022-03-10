10,100 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

