$112.22 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to report sales of $112.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.04 million and the lowest is $88.80 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $537.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42. Celsius has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

