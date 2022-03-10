129,653 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 129,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $2,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE OUST opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

