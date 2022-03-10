135,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

