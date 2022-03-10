$138.34 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.38 million and the lowest is $133.30 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $78.94. 689,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

