14,578 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 253.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.89 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTX shares. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

