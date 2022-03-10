$178.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $178.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.90 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $875.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vacasa.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

