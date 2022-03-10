1,848 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

