$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.45. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

