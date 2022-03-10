227 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $858.97 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.63 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

