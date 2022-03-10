2,271 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313,172 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 143,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

