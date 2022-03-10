2,400 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,977. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,986. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

