2,575 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

