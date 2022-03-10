$258.32 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to post sales of $258.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.60 million to $273.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

