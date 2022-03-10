26,091 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 67.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $2,509,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.