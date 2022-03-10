2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TSVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last three months.

