$3.10 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Chevron reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $336.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

