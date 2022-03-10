$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to post $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

ITW stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $206.20. 790,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,868. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

