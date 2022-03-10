$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report $30.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.25 million and the lowest is $29.19 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,524. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 10,709 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 263,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,486.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

