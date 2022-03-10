30,428 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amcor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after buying an additional 368,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after buying an additional 293,728 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

