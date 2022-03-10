$308.63 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $308.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $315.00 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SPX by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

