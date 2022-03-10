34,300 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 507,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,251. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.