360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 346,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,396 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,802,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,784 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 855,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.