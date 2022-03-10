360 Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6,787.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 101,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,373. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

