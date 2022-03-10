360 Financial Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,461. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

