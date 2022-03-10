$435.01 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $435.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the highest is $435.04 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 376,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.16.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

