$446.50 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $446.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $430.20 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

